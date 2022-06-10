Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Scattered Weekend Storms

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:27 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 05:52:10-04

CLEVELAND — Friday will begin with some sunshine and end with mostly cloudy skies. Another round of rain showers and storms will arrive toward Friday evening and linger into Saturday morning.

Saturday looks mainly dry with a few hit or miss showers/storms and highs in the middle and upper 70s. A few rounds of scattered storms are once again possible on Sunday with warm highs again in the middle and upper 70s. We will be watching for any strong or severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

The heat gets put on full blast next week! We could be in record breaking territory by mid-week.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Cool & dry start to Friday
  • Few T'showers by Friday evening
  • Hit or miss showers/storms this weekend
  • BIG heat possible next week.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday: AM sunshine. PM clouds & showers. | High: 76º

Saturday: Hit or miss showers/storms. Mainly during afternoon. | High: 74º

Sunday: Partly cloudy with more rain & storms.| High: 77º

Monday: Getting Warmer. | High: 78º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Isolated thunder. Warmer. | High: 88º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018