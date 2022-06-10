FORECAST: Scattered Weekend Storms

CLEVELAND — Friday will begin with some sunshine and end with mostly cloudy skies. Another round of rain showers and storms will arrive toward Friday evening and linger into Saturday morning.
Saturday looks mainly dry with a few hit or miss showers/storms and highs in the middle and upper 70s. A few rounds of scattered storms are once again possible on Sunday with warm highs again in the middle and upper 70s. We will be watching for any strong or severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening.
The heat gets put on full blast next week! We could be in record breaking territory by mid-week.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Cool & dry start to Friday
- Few T'showers by Friday evening
- Hit or miss showers/storms this weekend
- BIG heat possible next week.
DETAILED FORECAST:
Friday: AM sunshine. PM clouds & showers. | High: 76º
Saturday: Hit or miss showers/storms. Mainly during afternoon. | High: 74º
Sunday: Partly cloudy with more rain & storms.| High: 77º
Monday: Getting Warmer. | High: 78º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Isolated thunder. Warmer. | High: 88º
