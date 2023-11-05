FORECAST: Seasonable Sunday

CLEVELAND — Happy Fall Back! We turned back time at 2 a.m. this morning, and the sun will now set around 5:15 p.m.!
After a chilly morning, the rest of your Sunday looks mainly dry and mild for the Browns game. Highs, once again, will top out in the middle and upper 50s. That is very seasonable for this time of the year. Clouds will increase tonight and into Monday.
Monday will get A round of showers, which is expected late on Monday and into Tuesday as a cold front slides through the area. These showers look very light. It will also be milder on Monday with temps in the 60s along with gusty winds over 35 mph.
There is a new system moving toward our region by Wednesday. The exact track of this low pressure is uncertain though, so we will be watching and updating rain chances this week as we get a clearer picture! Stay tuned!
What To Expect:
- Early fog to the west
- Dry, with Sun and clouds on Sunday
- Seasonable temps
- Mild & gusty Monday
- Few showers next week
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Sun & clouds, seasonable, dry. | High: 56º
Monday: Milder temps. PM showers. Windy.| High: 65º
Tuesday: Mainly dry. Mostly cloudy.| High: 56º
Wednesday: Rainy. Thunder possible.| High: 54º
Thursday: Showers possible. Mild.| High: 58º
Friday: Showers possible. Cooler.| High: 50º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter