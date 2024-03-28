FORECAST: Seasonable Sunshine

CLEVELAND — Clouds have been clearing out since yesterday, and it will be a bright day! With fewer clouds, it was freezing to start the day, but temps will rebound slightly compared to Wednesday this afternoon. Plan for temps in the low 50s for many communities. That is seasonable for the end of March. Copy and paste for Friday - plenty of sun (especially early) and highs in the low 50s. Clouds will start to increase on Friday ahead of our next rain chance.

Rain will return by Saturday, and temperatures will be closer to 60 degrees. At this time, it looks like Easter will feature plenty of dry time during the day, but an isolated shower is possible early, with an even better chance by Sunday evening.

Next week looks active with several rounds of rain.

What To Expect:



More sun Thursday

Seasonable end to the week

Quiet Good Friday

T-showers return on Saturday

Easter Sunday: bookend rain chances

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: More sunshine, but still cool. | High: 50º

Friday: Clouds returning but still looking dry. | High: 50º

Saturday: Scattered rain showers. | High: 57º

Easter Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Stray Shower. | High: 49º

