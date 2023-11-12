FORECAST: Seasonable sunshine for Sunday

CLEVELAND — After a cold and frosty start to the day, temperatures will bump to around seasonal norms, as highs will be around 50 Sunday. Skies will feature some cloud cover during the morning, but more sunshine will be had during the afternoon. All in all - it will be a very nice day!
Much of the work week looks dry and mild! Highs could creep into the 60s by mid week. Next best chance for rain holds off until Friday with cooler temps to follow.
What To Expect:
- Frigid start to Sunday
- Clouds to sun
- Seasonable on Sunday
- Looking GREAT next week
- Warmer and drier
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Still chilly with clouds giving way to sunshine. | High: 52º
Monday: Sun & clouds, seasonable.| High: 58º
Tuesday: Stays dry, mild temperatures.| High: 53º
Wednesday: Touch warmer. | High: 60º
Thursday: Beautiful November weather. | High: 62º
Friday: Rain chances return. Cooler. | High: 56º
