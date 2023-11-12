FORECAST: Seasonable sunshine for Sunday

CLEVELAND — After a cold and frosty start to the day, temperatures will bump to around seasonal norms, as highs will be around 50 Sunday. Skies will feature some cloud cover during the morning, but more sunshine will be had during the afternoon. All in all - it will be a very nice day!

Much of the work week looks dry and mild! Highs could creep into the 60s by mid week. Next best chance for rain holds off until Friday with cooler temps to follow.

What To Expect:

Frigid start to Sunday

Clouds to sun

Seasonable on Sunday

Looking GREAT next week

Warmer and drier

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Still chilly with clouds giving way to sunshine. | High: 52º

Monday: Sun & clouds, seasonable.| High: 58º

Tuesday: Stays dry, mild temperatures.| High: 53º

Wednesday: Touch warmer. | High: 60º

Thursday: Beautiful November weather. | High: 62º

Friday: Rain chances return. Cooler. | High: 56º

