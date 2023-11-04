FORECAST: Seasonable Weekend

CLEVELAND — Saturday stays mainly cloudy, with highs in the middle and upper 50s. Very seasonable for this time of year. We could see an isolated sprinkle during the morning and early afternoon. The best chance to see this rain is in our northern communities. This rain will be very light.

Sunday looks mainly dry and mild for the Browns game. There is a very slim chance of a sprinkle during the day. Highs, once again, will top out in the middle and upper 50s.

Next week looks WET. A round of showers is expected late on Monday and into Tuesday, with another round of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Keep the umbrellas handy!

What To Expect:

Few showers possible Saturday

Mild highs in the 50s

Dry & mostly cloudy Sunday

Increasing rain chances next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Shoreline sprinkles during the afternoon.| High: 57º

Sunday: Cloudy, seasonable, dry. | High: 56º

Monday: Milder temps. PM showers. Windy.| High: 63º

Tuesday: Showers early. Falling temps| High: 56º

Wednesday: Rainy. Temps drop again.| High: 52º

