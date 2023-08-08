FORECAST: Seasonably hot with limited rain in the forecast

CLEVELAND — Looking good! Sun mixing with clouds and squeezing out a stray shower or 2 but most of us are dry. Enjoy the lower 80s today and tomorrow before more storms filter back into the forecast.
Plan on those storms Thursday. Widespread heavy rain with the strongest storms holding south of Akron. The flood threat will, again, be elevated.
Sun returns Friday before storms return this weekend.
What To Expect:
- Seasonable temps Tue & Wed
- Less humid today
- More storms Thursday
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Mainly dry and seasonable with only a slim rain chance. | High: 81º
Wednesday: Warm with isolated rain. | High: 82º
Thursday: A few strong storms likely. | High: 80º
Friday: Isolated storms. | High: 83º
