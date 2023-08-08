Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Seasonably hot with limited rain in the forecast

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 5:17 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 05:17:30-04

CLEVELAND — Looking good! Sun mixing with clouds and squeezing out a stray shower or 2 but most of us are dry. Enjoy the lower 80s today and tomorrow before more storms filter back into the forecast.

Plan on those storms Thursday. Widespread heavy rain with the strongest storms holding south of Akron. The flood threat will, again, be elevated.

Sun returns Friday before storms return this weekend.

What To Expect:

  • Seasonable temps Tue & Wed
  • Less humid today
  • More storms Thursday

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Mainly dry and seasonable with only a slim rain chance. | High: 81º

Wednesday: Warm with isolated rain. | High: 82º

Thursday: A few strong storms likely. | High: 80º

Friday: Isolated storms. | High: 83º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018