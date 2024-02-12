FORECAST: Several shots at snow/rain this week

CLEVELAND — Cool & cloudy today before our next storm system. Or what's left of it at least. Tonight's snow chances are dwindling... I know we've been talking about a snowstorm for about a week now but it's looking more and more clear. That storm is staying south. That's why we talk about them so much to keep you informed. Plan on no snow from this storm tonight or Tuesday morning UNLESS you're closer to the I-70 corridor. That means Tuscarawas County, Coshocton County, Carroll County... you're probably the only ones that see snow from this and accumulations should stay minor.

We'll pick up some unorganized lake effect snow Tuesday. Accumulations in the snow belts should say under 2". Cold 7 gusty for everyone though.

Valentine's Day looks mainly dry and seasonable, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Our next shot at precip will be on Thursday and again on Friday into Saturday, with a wintry mix on Friday changing to a shot at a few snow showers on Saturday.

What To Expect:



Cloudy & cool today

Lake effect snow Tuesday

Colder air settling in

More unsettled late week

Daily Breakdown

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered late snow, mainly in southern counties. | High: 40º

Tuesday: Few snow showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 34º

St. Valentine's Day: Mostly cloudy. Stray flake. Chilly. | High: 35º

Thursday: Wintry mix. Touch warmer. | High: 44º

Friday: Wintry mix returns late. Colder. | High: 34º

