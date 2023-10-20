FORECAST: Showers and chilly air settling in for the weekend

CLEVELAND — Still dodging hit-or-miss showers today and again Saturday. Plan on rain and hope for a break during any outdoor fun. It's fall, and we're smack dab in the middle of falling temps. The rain rolling through is all part of a larger storm system, shifting our wind and bringing in the chill.

We're stuck in the 50s all day today before dipping into the 40s overnight. Clouds and more rain Saturday will limit the rebound and we stay in the lower 50s all day.

We're dry Sunday but the chill doubles down. Some spots won't even make it out of the 40s despite some sunshine. Grab the jackets and try to enjoy the driest day of the weekend.

Next week looks GREAT. At least the first half of the week... We're near 70!

What To Expect:



Rain returns tonight

Lows in the 50s

More rain for the weekend

More chill for the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Heaviest rain in the morning, followed by a few lingering showers.| High: 58º

Saturday: Much cooler with a few light rain showers.| High: 54º

Sunday: Breezy and super chilly while dodging showers.| High: 49º

Monday: Sun coming back.| High: 55º

