FORECAST: Showers Early Then Clearing & Cooler

CLEVELAND — A lingering shower is possible during the morning rush hour on Thursday. But it wont take long to get rid of the rain and bring in the sunshine. The afternoon should be see sunny blue skies. Grab the Spring coat though. Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler for highs: upper 50s and lower 60s.

We are looking great for the Cleveland Guardians Home Opener on Friday with cool temps and dry weather. look for temperatures in the lower 60s Friday afternoon and in the 50s during the evening hours.

Easter Sunday looks much cooler but dry at this time. Highs will only climb up to between 45 and 50 degrees for that egg hunt!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Scattered showers early AM

Drying out Thursday with some sunshine

Cooler highs on Thursday near 60 degrees

Cooler and drier for Guardians Home Opener on Friday

A Chilly Easter Weekend with highs 45 to 50 both days

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Still mild with periods of rain & storms.| High: 58º

Friday: Sun & clouds with seasonable temps. | High: 62º

Saturday: Blustery & cool. Isolated showers. | High: 49º

Sunday: Blustery & colder. Partly cloudy. | High: 45º

