FORECAST: Showers Early Then Clearing & Cooler

CLEVELAND — A lingering shower is possible during the morning rush hour on Thursday. But it wont take long to get rid of the rain and bring in the sunshine. The afternoon should be see sunny blue skies. Grab the Spring coat though. Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler for highs: upper 50s and lower 60s.
We are looking great for the Cleveland Guardians Home Opener on Friday with cool temps and dry weather. look for temperatures in the lower 60s Friday afternoon and in the 50s during the evening hours.
Easter Sunday looks much cooler but dry at this time. Highs will only climb up to between 45 and 50 degrees for that egg hunt!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Scattered showers early AM
- Drying out Thursday with some sunshine
- Cooler highs on Thursday near 60 degrees
- Cooler and drier for Guardians Home Opener on Friday
- A Chilly Easter Weekend with highs 45 to 50 both days
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: Still mild with periods of rain & storms.| High: 58º
Friday: Sun & clouds with seasonable temps. | High: 62º
Saturday: Blustery & cool. Isolated showers. | High: 49º
Sunday: Blustery & colder. Partly cloudy. | High: 45º
