FORECAST: Showers returning to Ohio today

CLEVELAND — Scattered rain showers will move in from the southwest Tuesday by mid morning in many spots. Look for cloudy skies and highs near 60 degrees.

More showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday with warm temperatures in the lower and middle 60s. There is a very small risk for a strong thunderstorm or two across parts of the area Wednesday late afternoon and evening.

More showers are likely on Thursday with highs in the 50s.

Watch for cooler air for the weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s Saturday and Sunday. I cant rule out a few wet snow flakes mixing with rain showers during the weekend. After all, its still march.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Mild temps still hanging on

A few showers Tuesday afternoon

Soaked on Wednesday with afternoon storms possible

Cooler with a few showers Thursday

Even cooler with limited rain

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Cloudy with a few rain showers. | High: 60º

Wednesday: Warmer with better rain chances. Afternoon storms possible. | High: 63º

Thursday: Cooler with a few showers. | High: 52º

Friday: Cooler with isolated rain. | High: 42º

Saturday: A few showers, chilly. | High:43º

Sunday: Even colder with a slim shot at lake effect snow. | High: 37º

