FORECAST: Showers This Morning Lead to a Warmer Thursday

CLEVELAND — Scattered rain showers are likely Thursday morning with only an isolated shower chance during the early afternoon. Temperatures reach back up to near normal with highs in the middle 60s. It will be windy as well with gusts between 20 & 30 mph.
A weak cold front drops in on Thursday night. That will cool our Friday temperatures down just a bit. I still expect highs to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s during the day. Slightly warmer for our southern counties.
A warm front moves north early Saturday. That will allow more Summer-like weather to return for the weekend. Highs will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday & Sunday! Saturday stays dry. There are minimal rain chances late Sunday afternoon and evening.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Wind picking up today & warmer
- Scattered showers this morning
- Seasonable Friday highs in the 60s
- Isolated PM showers Friday
- Warming up to near 80 Saturday & Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: Even warmer with more rain. | High: 65º
Friday: Few showers. | High: 62º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer.| High: 80º
Sunday: Scattered clouds. Windy & warm. Few rain showers late. |High: 82º
Monday: Scattered thundershowers.| High: 68º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Chilly.| High: 52º
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Quite chilly.| High: 46º
