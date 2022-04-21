FORECAST: Showers This Morning Lead to a Warmer Thursday

CLEVELAND — Scattered rain showers are likely Thursday morning with only an isolated shower chance during the early afternoon. Temperatures reach back up to near normal with highs in the middle 60s. It will be windy as well with gusts between 20 & 30 mph.

A weak cold front drops in on Thursday night. That will cool our Friday temperatures down just a bit. I still expect highs to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s during the day. Slightly warmer for our southern counties.

A warm front moves north early Saturday. That will allow more Summer-like weather to return for the weekend. Highs will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday & Sunday! Saturday stays dry. There are minimal rain chances late Sunday afternoon and evening.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Wind picking up today & warmer

Scattered showers this morning

Seasonable Friday highs in the 60s

Isolated PM showers Friday

Warming up to near 80 Saturday & Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Even warmer with more rain. | High: 65º

Friday: Few showers. | High: 62º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer.| High: 80º

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Windy & warm. Few rain showers late. |High: 82º

Monday: Scattered thundershowers.| High: 68º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Chilly.| High: 52º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Quite chilly.| High: 46º

