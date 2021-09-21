FORECAST: Showers today, flooding rain tomorrow... stay informed

CLEVELAND — Fall begins Wednesday at 3:22 pm. Are you ready for cooler Fall-like weather?
A slow moving weather system and cold front will meander across the area this afternoon through early Thursday morning. Widespread heavy rain is likely with this system, especially Wednesday. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches likely for many of us through Thursday with isolated higher amounts. This will lead to flooding.
Rain already moving through this morning with more showers likely. Plan on off & on rain today followed by storms tonight/Wednesday.
We're in the 70s all day today but won't be back this warm for at least a week. MUCH cooler air surging in behind this system will bring in an entirely new season. Fall officially starts Wednesday and syncing up is a big pattern flip. Highs in the 60s, lows in the 40s and 50s... We haven't felt this since May!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Scattered showers Tuesday
- Widespread heavy rain Wednesday
- Higher risk for flooding midweek
- Temps dropping midweek
- Fall begins at 3:21 pm Wednesday
- Staying cool through the weekend
DETAILED FORECAST
Tuesday: Off & on showers, still warm & breezy. | High: 77º
Wednesday: Widespread rain and storms with falling temperatures. Threat for flooding.| High: 67º
Thursday: A few lingering showers, chilly. | High: 60º
Friday: Partly cloudy. Mild. | High: 70º
Saturday: Showers. Mild. | High: 67º
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mild. | High: 65º
