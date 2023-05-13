FORECAST: Showery start to the weekend

CLEVELAND — A weak cold front drops in early Saturday morning. Light showers are possible along and behind the front for Saturday morning. As drier air works in from the north during the afternoon, we should only see isolated sprinkles during the PM hours. Showers will linger the longest in our southern communities. Everyone looks dry by Saturday evening with clearing skies.

Highs Saturday will range from the upper 60s north to the lower and middle 70s in our southern counties. It will be slightly cooler tonight with lows in the low 50s.

Mother's Day looks predominately dry with more clouds than sun and cooler temps in the 60s. Looks like if we were to see more rain, it would hold off until Sunday night and into Monday.

What To Expect:

Light rain Saturday

Drying out Saturday night

Dry for Mom on Sunday

Cooler temperatures ahead next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Few light showers and sprinkles. | High: 72°

Mother's Day: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A sweater for Mom.| High: 64°

Monday: Mild sunshine. | High: 67°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Mild.| High: 76°

Wednesday: Chilly sunshine. | High: 63°

Thursday: More sunshine. Temps rebound!| High: 70°

