FORECAST: Showery Sunday

CLEVELAND — It was very soggy all day Saturday with gusty winds, chilly temps and plenty of clouds. Overnight was predominately dry, with only isolated light showers. We are starting off Sunday mainly dry, with peeks of sun before clouds and showers quickly return.

More widely scattered rain showers are expected to develop by the mid to late afternoon. Plan for rain if you are going to the Browns Game. Temperatures will only climb into the low & mid-50s during the day with continued breezy winds out of the north. Showers linger into Monday as well. Rainfall totals look lower than Saturday though. Plan for about 0.10 - 0.50 inches in most communities through Monday night.

We're staying WAY below average through Tuesday. Rain chances will gradually fade by Tuesday as well. It will be briefly dry on Wednesday and early Thursday. However, it looks like next weekend could be active and wet as well.

What To Expect:

Lingering showers on Sunday and Monday

Below average temps

Breezy winds

Drying out by Tuesday

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Lake effect rain showers likely. Breezy.| High: 54º

Monday: Few more showers. Cool.| High: 54º

Tuesday: Isolated showers.| High: 56º

Wednesday: Drying out.| High: 63º

Thursday: Seasonable temps. Rain late.| High: 65º

