FORECAST: Skipping September and rolling straight into October

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:47 AM, Sep 13, 2023
CLEVELAND — Wednesday will see an isolated light rain shower thru the morning or early afternoon. Some dryer air arrivng later should bring us a shot at sunshine later in the day. High temperatures will be stuck in the middle 60s.

More sunshine and a gradual warming trend likely as we head toward the end of the week.

What To Expect:

  • Much cooler midweek
  • Nice late week rebound

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Light rain showers. | High: 64º

Thursday: Drier, but stays cool. | High: 67º

Friday: Sunny & nice. | High: 69º

Saturday: Sunny & nice. | High: 71º

Sunday: PM showers, t'showers. | High: 69º

