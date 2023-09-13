FORECAST: Skipping September and rolling straight into October

CLEVELAND — Wednesday will see an isolated light rain shower thru the morning or early afternoon. Some dryer air arrivng later should bring us a shot at sunshine later in the day. High temperatures will be stuck in the middle 60s.
More sunshine and a gradual warming trend likely as we head toward the end of the week.
What To Expect:
- Much cooler midweek
- Nice late week rebound
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Light rain showers. | High: 64º
Thursday: Drier, but stays cool. | High: 67º
Friday: Sunny & nice. | High: 69º
Saturday: Sunny & nice. | High: 71º
Sunday: PM showers, t'showers. | High: 69º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter