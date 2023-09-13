FORECAST: Skipping September and rolling straight into October

CLEVELAND — Wednesday will see an isolated light rain shower thru the morning or early afternoon. Some dryer air arrivng later should bring us a shot at sunshine later in the day. High temperatures will be stuck in the middle 60s.

More sunshine and a gradual warming trend likely as we head toward the end of the week.

What To Expect:



Much cooler midweek

Nice late week rebound

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Light rain showers. | High: 64º

Thursday: Drier, but stays cool. | High: 67º

Friday: Sunny & nice. | High: 69º

Saturday: Sunny & nice. | High: 71º

Sunday: PM showers, t'showers. | High: 69º

