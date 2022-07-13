CLEVELAND — Our gardens certainly need the rain... A weak trough of low pressure will slide south through the area on Wednesday afternoon. A few widely scattered thundershowers are possible through early evening. Not everyone will see rain though. Relief from the intense heat is expected with even cooler temps in the 70s to around 80. Best chance for rain will be late morning from 11 am until 7 pm.

Thursday should be mostly sunny and pleasant for July with high temperatures in the 70s.

We heat up again by the weekend with a few storms possible by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Enjoy the rest of your week!

What To Expect:

Few showers and limited thunder Wednesday

Even Cooler Wednesday & Thursday

Heating Up For The Weekend

Storms Return Sunday and stick around Monday

Wednesday: Few showers and even cooler. High: 79

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant for July. High: 77

Friday: A bit warmer and still dry. High: 81

Saturday: Heating up and still dry. High: 86

