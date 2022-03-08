FORECAST: Slowly rebounding before another blast

CLEVELAND — Tuesday's forecast includes mostly cloudy skies and a few random snow flakes. You will need the coat as temperatures hover between 35 and 40 degrees for the afternoon.
We're back in the 40s Wednesday & Thursday with quiet weather.
We are watching another potential winter storm impacting the area late Friday into Saturday. Right now, most guidance suggests mainly snow with several inches possible for parts of the viewing area by Saturday evening. Stay tuned!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Much colder Tuesday
- Isolated flurries Tuesday morning
- Quiet and chilly Wednesday & Thursday
- Watching next potential winter storm:
- Snow potential increasing Friday & Saturday!
DETAILED FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Few flurries. Still chilly. | High: 37º
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures near normal. | High: 42º
Thursday: Stays dry. Seasonable.| High: 43º
Friday: Cloudy skies. Rain/Snow arriving late in the day.| High: 48º
Saturday: WATCHING FOR SNOW! Snow likely. Accumulations possible! Windy. | High: 22º
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Windy & Cold. | High: 38º
