FORECAST: Slowly rebounding with extra sunshine today

CLEVELAND — More sunshine today and we need it! Temps are brutal this morning with a slow warm-up on tap. We're back from the singles digits into the 20s this afternoon. Should actually warm up overnight to near 30º with 40º likely by Wednesday afternoon. That's all thanks to the wind. It'll get pretty gusty overnight before our next front sags in bringing a return of the frigid temps.
That return of cold air should bring more shots at snow.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Stuck in the 20s again Tuesday
- More sunshine today
- Closer to the norm mid-week
- Another arctic blast late week with more snow
DETAILED FORECAST
Tuesday: Lake effect snow ending but the cold continues. | High: 25º
Wednesday: Mainly dry with a nice thaw expected. | High: 39º
Thursday: Scattered snow. Partly sunny. | High: 35º
Friday: Mainly cloudy. Cold. | High: 27º
Saturday: Cloudy skies. Isolated flurries. | High: 23º
Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Still cold. | High: 29º
