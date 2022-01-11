Watch
FORECAST: Slowly rebounding with extra sunshine today

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:05 AM, Jan 11, 2022
CLEVELAND — More sunshine today and we need it! Temps are brutal this morning with a slow warm-up on tap. We're back from the singles digits into the 20s this afternoon. Should actually warm up overnight to near 30º with 40º likely by Wednesday afternoon. That's all thanks to the wind. It'll get pretty gusty overnight before our next front sags in bringing a return of the frigid temps.

That return of cold air should bring more shots at snow.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Stuck in the 20s again Tuesday
  • More sunshine today
  • Closer to the norm mid-week
  • Another arctic blast late week with more snow

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Lake effect snow ending but the cold continues. | High: 25º

Wednesday: Mainly dry with a nice thaw expected. | High: 39º

Thursday: Scattered snow. Partly sunny. | High: 35º

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Cold. | High: 27º

Saturday: Cloudy skies. Isolated flurries. | High: 23º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Still cold. | High: 29º

