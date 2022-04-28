FORECAST: Slowly warming!

CLEVELAND — A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all of Northern Ohio thru 9am Thursday morning. Temperatures tonight are expected to fall down to between 25 & 31 degrees by sunrise (except close to the lakeshore). Skies will be mostly clear tonight and winds will stay below 10 mph. Frost and freeze conditions could impact sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants and pipes from the cold!

Sunshine will be the rule on Thursday. But, it will be chilly. Highs will climb into the upper 40s north and the lower and middle 50s in our southern counties during the afternoon. A few clouds are possible to the west this evening, but it looks mostly clear elsewhere. It will be cold again tonight with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Frost/freeze looks likely again through Friday morning.

Temperatures will slowly rebound back to the 50s on Friday, 60s on Saturday and closer to 70 on Sunday! Best shot for rain and thunderstorms this weekend will be Sunday. Storms could be strong or severe Sunday afternoon/evening.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Temps between 25 & 31 degrees by sunrise

A chilly sunshine Thursday

Gradually warming up

Milder Weekend with some rain & storms, mainly Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Morning frost. Sunny skies & chilly. | High: 48º

Friday: Frosty start. Cloud/sun mix. Milder. | High: 57º

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Isolated showers late. | High: 65º

Sunday: Showers and a few storms possible. Mild. | High: 70º

