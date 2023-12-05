FORECAST: Slushy accumulations from rain and snow today

CLEVELAND — Plan on rain/snow arriving before midday and sticking around through the afternoon. Slushy accumulations under 2" are likely across Northeast Ohio. That means roads could be slick at times. Give yourself some extra time driving around.
We're drying out overnight as colder air settles in. I can't rule out isolated lake effect snow showers Wednesday but most of us are snowflake free. All of us are snowflake free Thursday with sun returning. Friday we're in the 50s before clouds and rain return this weekend. Plan on rain late Saturday with more wind and DROPPING temps Sunday. Rain will change to snow late Sunday, depending on how fast the temps drop.
What To Expect:
- Scattered rain/snow Today
- Cold Wednesday
- Mild end to week
- Rain returns late Saturday
- Rain, wind and cold Sunday
- Rain -> snow late Sunday into monday
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Cold with scattered rain & snow. | High: 38º
Wednesday: Drying out but staying cold.| High: 37º
Thursday: Seasonable with sunshine.| High: 47º
Friday: More clouds but warmer.| High: 54º
Saturday: A few rain showers. Mild.| High: 56º
