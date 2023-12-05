FORECAST: Slushy accumulations from rain and snow today

CLEVELAND — Plan on rain/snow arriving before midday and sticking around through the afternoon. Slushy accumulations under 2" are likely across Northeast Ohio. That means roads could be slick at times. Give yourself some extra time driving around.

We're drying out overnight as colder air settles in. I can't rule out isolated lake effect snow showers Wednesday but most of us are snowflake free. All of us are snowflake free Thursday with sun returning. Friday we're in the 50s before clouds and rain return this weekend. Plan on rain late Saturday with more wind and DROPPING temps Sunday. Rain will change to snow late Sunday, depending on how fast the temps drop.

What To Expect:



Scattered rain/snow Today

Cold Wednesday

Mild end to week

Rain returns late Saturday

Rain, wind and cold Sunday

Rain -> snow late Sunday into monday

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Cold with scattered rain & snow. | High: 38º

Wednesday: Drying out but staying cold.| High: 37º

Thursday: Seasonable with sunshine.| High: 47º

Friday: More clouds but warmer.| High: 54º

Saturday: A few rain showers. Mild.| High: 56º

