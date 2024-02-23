FORECAST: Small rain/snow chance + frigid on Saturday

CLEVELAND — We should be dry most of the day on Friday but not all day. We are watching another wave on its way for late Friday. It shouldn't have much moisture with it, but a few downpours will be possible tonight. After the cold front, temps drop quickly. We're dropping into the 20s Friday night. That means a few rain showers changing to snow showers as we head into the weekend. Lingering lake-effect snow is possible on Saturday, but any accumulation looks minor.
Saturday will be blustery & cold... We're stuck in the 20s all day. Plan for frigid wind chills. But next week is looking much warmer and then wetter!
What To Expect:
- Mainly dry on Friday
- Isolated downpours late
- Falling Temps
- Even colder Saturday
- Big rebound Sunday/Next week
Daily Breakdown
Friday: Colder, drier & breezy. Few showers late.| High: 44º
Saturday: Isolated lake effect, cold & windy. | High: 29º
Sunday: Mainly dry. Warmer. | High: 48º
Monday: Temps climb. | High: 55º
Tuesday: Mild with a few showers. | High: 61º
