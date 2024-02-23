FORECAST: Small rain/snow chance + frigid on Saturday

CLEVELAND — We should be dry most of the day on Friday but not all day. We are watching another wave on its way for late Friday. It shouldn't have much moisture with it, but a few downpours will be possible tonight. After the cold front, temps drop quickly. We're dropping into the 20s Friday night. That means a few rain showers changing to snow showers as we head into the weekend. Lingering lake-effect snow is possible on Saturday, but any accumulation looks minor.

Saturday will be blustery & cold... We're stuck in the 20s all day. Plan for frigid wind chills. But next week is looking much warmer and then wetter!

What To Expect:

Mainly dry on Friday

Isolated downpours late

Falling Temps

Even colder Saturday

Big rebound Sunday/Next week

Daily Breakdown

Friday: Colder, drier & breezy. Few showers late.| High: 44º

Saturday: Isolated lake effect, cold & windy. | High: 29º

Sunday: Mainly dry. Warmer. | High: 48º

Monday: Temps climb. | High: 55º

Tuesday: Mild with a few showers. | High: 61º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter