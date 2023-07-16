FORECAST: Smoke Returning

CLEVELAND — Sunday stays warm with a few more isolated storms, predominantly during the afternoon and evening. Most folks will not see any rain/storms on Sunday. Highs top out between 80 & 85.
An air quality alert has been issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula, Medina, Lorain, Summit, Geauga, and Portage Counties until midnight on Sunday night. A large area of wildfire smoke has migrated into the midwest and is visible on satellite maps. The smoke looks to continue to drift southeast and expected to arrive in Northern Ohio during Sunday afternoon and linger into Monday. Those of you with respiratory issues will need to monitor how you are feeling and limit outdoor time on Sunday.
Unsettled weather continues into next week with scattered storms returning on Monday. We will then see isolated chances for storms on Tuesday; with a brief break on Wednesday, before more rain chances return Thursday and Friday.
What To Expect:
- Isolated Sunday storms
- Wildfire smoke returns
- Air Quality Alerts in effect for Sunday
- Scattered storms on Monday
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Spotty PM storms. Partly cloudy. Warm. Smoky skies return | High: 85º
Monday: Scattered t-storms. Smoky!| High: 79º
Tuesday: Isolated Storms possible. Cool for July. | High: 77º
Wednesday: Looking dry. Touch warmer. | High: 82º
Thursday: Few storms possible. | High: 83º
Friday: Few storms possible. Cooler again. | High: 79º
