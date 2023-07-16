FORECAST: Smoke Returning

CLEVELAND — Sunday stays warm with a few more isolated storms, predominantly during the afternoon and evening. Most folks will not see any rain/storms on Sunday. Highs top out between 80 & 85.

An air quality alert has been issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula, Medina, Lorain, Summit, Geauga, and Portage Counties until midnight on Sunday night. A large area of wildfire smoke has migrated into the midwest and is visible on satellite maps. The smoke looks to continue to drift southeast and expected to arrive in Northern Ohio during Sunday afternoon and linger into Monday. Those of you with respiratory issues will need to monitor how you are feeling and limit outdoor time on Sunday.

Unsettled weather continues into next week with scattered storms returning on Monday. We will then see isolated chances for storms on Tuesday; with a brief break on Wednesday, before more rain chances return Thursday and Friday.

What To Expect:

Isolated Sunday storms

Wildfire smoke returns

Air Quality Alerts in effect for Sunday

Scattered storms on Monday



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Spotty PM storms. Partly cloudy. Warm. Smoky skies return | High: 85º

Monday: Scattered t-storms. Smoky!| High: 79º

Tuesday: Isolated Storms possible. Cool for July. | High: 77º

Wednesday: Looking dry. Touch warmer. | High: 82º

Thursday: Few storms possible. | High: 83º

Friday: Few storms possible. Cooler again. | High: 79º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter