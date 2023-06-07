FORECAST: Smoky haze and cool temps the rest of the week

CLEVELAND — The air this week will have a very Spring-like feel as highs struggle to reach 70 degrees Wednesday and Thursday and overnight lows drop quickly into the 40s each night. Friday will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower and middle 70s. With northerly winds persisting through Friday, more wildfire smoke is expected across the area at times. Persons sensitive to pollution, those with allergies and asthma should use caution while outside this week.

For those who want some rain, isolated light showers are possible in the northeast corner of Ohio Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon. Better news: it appears this dry pattern will finally break allowing scattered rain showers to move in for Sunday and early Monday of next week! Cleveland has not received rain in over two weeks. Early stages of drought have begun to show up across NE Ohio, so it is important to get beneficial rain soon.

What To Expect:



Cooling trend

High temps struggle to near 70

More wildfire smoke through Friday

Next legit rain chance arrives Sunday PM

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Sunshine, more smoke and haze at times. Cooler & dry. | High: 69º

Thursday: Hazy, smokey sun. Cool. | High: 68º

Friday: Seasonable temps. Still smokey at times. | High: 74º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer.| High: 80º

Sunday: Scattered showers (mainly afternoon, evening). | High: 74º

Monday: AM showers. | High: 69º

