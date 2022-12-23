FORECAST: Snow, Bitterly Cold, Strong Winds

The Strong Winter Storm has arrived! It move through Northern Ohio early Friday morning and will linger into Christmas morning bringing significant impacts to Holiday shoppers, travelers and gatherers.

Then a strong artic cold front moved through overnight as in response moderate snow is falling, temperatures are plummeting, winds are increasing and visibility is poor. DO not travel if you do not need to! I think the worst of the snow is this morning for most communities. A quick burst of 2-4 inches of snow will also accompany the front. Travel on Friday morning will be extremely difficult for many across Northern Ohio.

Dry, cold and windy weather will settle in for Friday afternoon with wind gusts between 40 and 50+ mph, especially near the lakeshore. Temperatures will continue to fall through the afternoon into the single digits and teens with wind chills below zero. For most of us, that will likely be the end of the accumulating snow. Lake enhanced snow returns Friday evening for shoreline communities in Lake & Ashtabula Counties.

Everyone will experience bitterly cold temperatures overnight, and wind chills below between -20 & -30 degrees. Strong wind gusts above 50 mph will cause extensive blowing snow for travelers. On Saturday, I expect mainly flurries for Northern Ohio. A squall in the primary snowbelt could continue to deposit moderate to heavy snow, making travel east on Interstate 90 very slow. High temperatures will struggle up to between 7 and 15 degrees. Wind chills will stay between -5 and -20 degrees during the day. Gusty winds between 30 & 50 mph will continue to cause blowing snow and limit visibilities. Light snow and flurries will continue across the area Saturday night through Christmas Day. A heavier snow squall will likely continue along the shoreline of Lake and Ashtabula Counties with additional snow accumulations. It will be windy, but local travel should improve by Christmas morning. Highs on Christmas Day will top out in the teens with wind chills below zero.

What To Expect:

Winter Storm Warning into Saturday morning

Wind Chill Warning into Saturday morning

2-4" of snow by 8am

Temperatures plummet to near 0 by noon Friday

Another 1-3" of snow Friday morning

Wind gusts 40 to 60 mph

Wind chills -20 to -30 thru Friday night

Squalls continue in the snowbelt thru Christmas

FRIGID Christmas



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: 1-3" snow during the AM rush. Falling Temps. Very windy. Gusts to 55 mph. Much Colder. Chills to -25 | Temp: 0 by mid-afternoon.

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy. Widely scattered snow. Lake effect snow possible east. Still windy. Very Cold. Chills to -20. | High: 8º

Christmas Day: Isolated flakes. Cloud/sun mix. Very cold. | High: 14º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Cold. | High: 24º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Not as Cold. | High: 30º

