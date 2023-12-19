FORECAST: Snow tapering but the cold is here to stay

CLEVELAND — Snow tapering off with MUCH less wind today. Roads are slick to start the day but will improve quickly. Plan on a slow morning commute but we'll get better. We won't get warmer though. Temps are cold all day.

Grab the coat-coat... the thick winter coats. We're hovering near 30º with wind chills in the teens all day long. We'll squeeze out some sun this afternoon but no rebound until Wednesday.

We're back in the 40s Wed into the weekend with near 50 in spots early next week. That includes Christmas.

What To Expect:



Lake effect ending early

Temps staying cold

Thawing out mid-week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Snow ends early. Some PM sunshine. | High: 33º

Wednesday: Drying and clearing out nicely. | High: 44º

Thursday: Winter begins. Quiet and seasonable. | High: 42º

Friday: Isolated showers. | High: 43º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Dry. | High: 47º

Sunday: Rain possible as clouds return. | High: 52º

Christmas Day: A few showers. Green! | High: 56º

