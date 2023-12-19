Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Snow tapering but the cold is here to stay

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 6:11 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 06:11:45-05

CLEVELAND — Snow tapering off with MUCH less wind today. Roads are slick to start the day but will improve quickly. Plan on a slow morning commute but we'll get better. We won't get warmer though. Temps are cold all day.

Grab the coat-coat... the thick winter coats. We're hovering near 30º with wind chills in the teens all day long. We'll squeeze out some sun this afternoon but no rebound until Wednesday.

We're back in the 40s Wed into the weekend with near 50 in spots early next week. That includes Christmas.

What To Expect:

  • Lake effect ending early
  • Temps staying cold
  • Thawing out mid-week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Snow ends early. Some PM sunshine. | High: 33º

Wednesday: Drying and clearing out nicely. | High: 44º

Thursday: Winter begins. Quiet and seasonable. | High: 42º

Friday: Isolated showers. | High: 43º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Dry. | High: 47º

Sunday: Rain possible as clouds return. | High: 52º

Christmas Day: A few showers. Green! | High: 56º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018