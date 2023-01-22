FORECAST: Snowy & Cold Sunday

CLEVELAND — Another storm system approaches from the south on Sunday. Right now it looks like light snow will spread across Northern Ohio late morning thru the afternoon. Accumulations should be minor...generally in the 1 - 3 inch range, with some areas seeing 4 inches. Most of the accumulations will occur during the late morning into the evening on Sunday. High temperatures Sunday remain in the low to mid 30s.

We will see some lingering snow on Monday, with highs in the mid 30s. Tuesday will quietest day of the week Highs in the upper 30s, under mostly cloudy skies.

More unsettled weather moves in for the middle and end of the work week, as our next storm system moves in. As of right now we will see more rain and snow on Wednesday, as highs top off around 40. Colder air will begin to move in, along with more snow showers on Thursday and Friday, as temperatures drop to around Freezing for highs as we end the work week.

What To Expect:

Snow showers for Sunday

Steady chilly temperatures

Unsettled pattern mid-week

Colder end to the week



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Snow Showers. Accumulations 1 to 3" for most. Cold. |High: 35º

Monday: Lingering lake effect snow showers.| High: 35º

Tuesday: Dry early; wintry mix late. | High: 37º

Wednesday: Rain and snow. Blustery. | High: 40º

Thursday: Snow Showers. Colder. | High: 33º

Friday: Scattered snow showers. Cold. | High: 33º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 36º

