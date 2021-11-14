FORECAST: Snowy Sunday

CLEVELAND — Prepare for the possible first widespread snow of the season coming Sunday!
It is a quiet start to the day with mostly cloudy skies and a light wintry mix for some. Snow chances will be increasing throughout the morning as a fast moving Alberta Clipper system slides southeast across the area on Sunday.
This will lead to our first legitimate shot of accumulated snows across all of Northern Ohio Sunday afternoon. Accumulations should remain around a trace to 3 inches of wet, slushy snow. Higher totals are expected in the snowbelt/higher elevation. It will continue to be blustery & cold thru the day with highs in the middle and upper 30s.
Few snow showers are still possible Monday with chilly air sticking around.
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Widespread snow on Sunday
- Rain & Snow during afternoon
- Accumulations between a trace and 3 inches
- Much colder all weekend
- More snow showers on Monday
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: Widespread snow during the afternoon and evening. Could mix with rain at times. Snow totals: Trace to 2 inches. Cold. | High: 38º
Monday: Lake effect snow showers mixing with rain. Still cold. | High: 40º
