Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Snowy Sunday

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 7:51 AM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 07:51:23-05

CLEVELAND — Prepare for the possible first widespread snow of the season coming Sunday!

It is a quiet start to the day with mostly cloudy skies and a light wintry mix for some. Snow chances will be increasing throughout the morning as a fast moving Alberta Clipper system slides southeast across the area on Sunday.

This will lead to our first legitimate shot of accumulated snows across all of Northern Ohio Sunday afternoon. Accumulations should remain around a trace to 3 inches of wet, slushy snow. Higher totals are expected in the snowbelt/higher elevation. It will continue to be blustery & cold thru the day with highs in the middle and upper 30s.

Few snow showers are still possible Monday with chilly air sticking around.

FORECAST HEADLINE

  • Widespread snow on Sunday
  • Rain & Snow during afternoon
  • Accumulations between a trace and 3 inches
  • Much colder all weekend
  • More snow showers on Monday

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Widespread snow during the afternoon and evening. Could mix with rain at times. Snow totals: Trace to 2 inches. Cold. | High: 38º

Monday: Lake effect snow showers mixing with rain. Still cold. | High: 40º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018