FORECAST: Soaked this morning but better weather ahead

CLEVELAND — Another weak weather disturbance will slide south across Lake Erie and into Northern Ohio. We're staying mainly cloudy today with a few showers. Best shot at rain is now until midday
Northwest winds pushing the rain out of the state but also limited our temperature rebound. We're stuck in the 60s all day.
We should be dry Wednesday and the rest of the week as temps start to recover. We're back in the 70s until the weekend when 80s come back!
What To Expect:
- Soaked start to our Tuesday
- Drying out this afternoon
- Temps struggling today
- Much bright the rest of the week
- Gradually warming the rest of the week
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: A few showers. Cool.| High: 65º
Wednesday: Drying out, sun returns! | High: 77º
Thursday: Mainly Sunny. | High: 74º
Friday: Slowly warming.| High: 78º
Saturday: More sunshine.| High: 82º
Sunday: Cloud/sun mix, hot & humid.| High: 84º
