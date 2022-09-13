Watch Now
FORECAST: Soaked this morning but better weather ahead

Posted at 5:35 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 05:35:40-04

CLEVELAND — Another weak weather disturbance will slide south across Lake Erie and into Northern Ohio. We're staying mainly cloudy today with a few showers. Best shot at rain is now until midday

Northwest winds pushing the rain out of the state but also limited our temperature rebound. We're stuck in the 60s all day.

We should be dry Wednesday and the rest of the week as temps start to recover. We're back in the 70s until the weekend when 80s come back!

What To Expect:

  • Soaked start to our Tuesday
  • Drying out this afternoon
  • Temps struggling today
  • Much bright the rest of the week
  • Gradually warming the rest of the week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: A few showers. Cool.| High: 65º

Wednesday: Drying out, sun returns! | High: 77º

Thursday: Mainly Sunny. | High: 74º

Friday: Slowly warming.| High: 78º

Saturday: More sunshine.| High: 82º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix, hot & humid.| High: 84º

