FORECAST: Soggy Saturday & Cooler for Spring

CLEVELAND — Scattered showers continue on and off Saturday accompanied by cooler temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by evening. Winds will gust to near 30 miles per hour Saturday and Saturday night.

We welcome the start of the spring season this Sunday at 11:33 a.m. with cooler (although seasonable) temperatures. Morning showers and wet flakes are likely, but will be drying out and clearing out by afternoon.

Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Here comes Spring - begins Sunday, March 20th at 11:33 am

Showers again Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures

Chilly showers overnight Saturday

Drying out Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered rain showers.| High: 58º

Sunday: Spring begins! Few sprinkles/flurries possible very early. Then seasonable.| High: 53º

Monday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Briefly dry.| High: 65º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: