Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Soggy Saturday & Cooler for Spring

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 9:08 AM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 09:44:41-04

CLEVELAND — Scattered showers continue on and off Saturday accompanied by cooler temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by evening. Winds will gust to near 30 miles per hour Saturday and Saturday night.

We welcome the start of the spring season this Sunday at 11:33 a.m. with cooler (although seasonable) temperatures. Morning showers and wet flakes are likely, but will be drying out and clearing out by afternoon.

Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Here comes Spring - begins Sunday, March 20th at 11:33 am
  • Showers again Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures
  • Chilly showers overnight Saturday
  • Drying out Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered rain showers.| High: 58º

Sunday: Spring begins! Few sprinkles/flurries possible very early. Then seasonable.| High: 53º

Monday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Briefly dry.| High: 65º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018