FORECAST: Soggy Days!

CLEVELAND — Rain continues on and off into Friday and even part of Saturday. Some of the rain Friday morning and again Friday night could be heavy at times. A few spots will likely receive between 1 and 2 inches of rain by early afternoon Saturday. This is especially true in our southern communities with lower totals to the north. Minor flooding and lakeshore flooding will be possible. There will be periods of dry time, but plan for chilly rain. High temperatures Friday & Saturday hang in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Rain will slllllooooowwwwlllly come to an end on Saturday from west to east. Communities to the east of I-71 could see spotty and lighter showers through Saturday evening. Everyone looks dry by Saturday night with rapidly clearing clouds.

We will dry out just in time for Mother's Day! Look for sunshine and mild temperatures between 60 & 65 for Sunday.

Temperatures really climb next week into the upper 70s and lower 80s AND it looks dry!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Rain likely tonight thru Saturday morning

Cooler 50s and 60s

Flooding possible

Mild & dry for Mother's Day

Heating up next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday: Scattered rain likely, could be heavy at times.| High: 60º

Saturday: Few AM showers. Dreary and slightly cooler.| High: 59º

Sunday: Some sunshine for Mother's Day. Warmer inland.| High: 60º

Monday: Stays dry with warming temperatures. | High: 70º

Tuesday: Even warmer!| High: 77º

