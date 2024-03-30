FORECAST: Soggy for Saturday; More dry time for Easter

CLEVELAND — Get ready to get wet. The quiet weather is ending, and the next week looks...active!

As a warm front hangs over Ohio, it will bring the return of rain. Widespread showers and a couple of storms are the name of the game for Saturday morning. Rain and storms are still possible this afternoon, but they will be more scattered (hit or miss) in nature. We will be watching for any stronger storms in our SW communities. Due to the position of the warm front, it appears there will be a large range in temperatures across NEO. The farther north and east you live, the colder it will be. Plan for mid to upper 40s there. It will be much warmer the farther south and west you live. Mansfield could get close to 60 degrees. There is a small chance to see large hail in our southern communities. Showers fade by Saturday evening/night.

Easter will feature plenty of dry time during the day, but it will be cooler again following a cold front that slides through Saturday night. Plan on coats with highs in the upper 40s. More rain is forecast by Sunday evening and will continue into Monday. Plan to get wet next week. It is looking very active with several rounds of rain...and maybe even some flakes!

What To Expect:

Widespread rain early on Saturday

Scattered PM T-Storms

Easter Sunday: Dry early; PM rain

Very active next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Rain and a couple of storms likely. | High: 57º

Easter Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Rain returns late. | High: 48º

Monday: Scattered showers. | High: 56º

Tuesday: Looking soaked. | High: 58º

