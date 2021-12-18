FORECAST: Soggy Saturday

CLEVELAND — Cooler, more seasonal temperatures hang around through the weekend. Rain showers continue on and off thru mid afternoon Saturday. We could see a little wet snow mixing in at times. Expect around 0.25-0.75'' of rain by Saturday night. Highs Saturday top out near 40 degrees for most, but it will be milder in our southern communities. Temperatures drop for everyone tonight.

There will be dry periods early to mid afternoon, but scattered snow showers will take over by Saturday night. A few lake effect snow showers are possible Sunday, especially early. It stays cold with highs in the middle 30s. Stay warm!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Soggy start on Saturday

Isolated rain or snow for the evening

Lake effect snow Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered rain. Light snow late. | High: 41º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow possible. | High: 35º

Monday: Mostly sunny. | High: 43º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 36º

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. | High: 37º

