FORECAST: Soggy Saturday

CLEVELAND — Cooler, more seasonal temperatures hang around through the weekend. Rain showers continue on and off thru mid afternoon Saturday. We could see a little wet snow mixing in at times. Expect around 0.25-0.75'' of rain by Saturday night. Highs Saturday top out near 40 degrees for most, but it will be milder in our southern communities. Temperatures drop for everyone tonight.
There will be dry periods early to mid afternoon, but scattered snow showers will take over by Saturday night. A few lake effect snow showers are possible Sunday, especially early. It stays cold with highs in the middle 30s. Stay warm!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Soggy start on Saturday
- Isolated rain or snow for the evening
- Lake effect snow Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Saturday: Scattered rain. Light snow late. | High: 41º
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow possible. | High: 35º
Monday: Mostly sunny. | High: 43º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 36º
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. | High: 37º
