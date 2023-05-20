FORECAST: Soggy start...but not for long!

CLEVELAND — A cold front moved through the area overnight bringing widespread rain to NE Ohio this morning. However, rain will end quickly during the early to mid morning hours on Saturday with some sunshine coming out during the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to recover into the lower and middle 60s during the day. So, grab a sweater for those graduation parties or prom pictures.

Sunday is our pick day of the weekend! After overnight lows in the 40s, Sunday temperatures recover nicely back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will stay dry all day.

Then you can looks forward to dry weather all next week with high temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees next Monday thru Friday!

What To Expect:

Rain ends during the morning on Saturday

MUCH cooler Saturday

Bright & seasonable Sunday

Warm and dry next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Drying out early with CHILLY air settling in.| High: 63°

Sunday: Bright & seasonable. | High: 73°

Monday: Sunny & nice. | High: 70º

Tuesday: Looking good.| High: 75°

Wednesday: Warming up. | High: 78°

Thursday: Still dry. | High: 76º

