FORECAST: Soggy Start to 2022

CLEVELAND — Plan on a soggy Saturday as temps start the gradual drop from near 50 at 7am to near 40 degrees at 7pm. Widespread rain is likely by Saturday afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

Rain will transition to a wintry mix late on Saturday and into Sunday. It will then be cold enough for scattered snow showers on Sunday. Plan on minor accumulations (1-3'') and a few slick spots on the streets to wrap up the weekend. Winds Sunday will gust above 25 mph. Stay warm - temperatures will be around freezing on Sunday and even colder on Monday!

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Foggy & soggy start to NYD

Soaked Saturday as temps fall during the day

Scattered snow Sunday as Winter returns

Much colder soon

DETAILED FORECAST

New Year's Day: Cloudy skies. Rain likely (heavy late afternoon). | High: 50º at 7am -> 40º by 7pm.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow. | High: 33º

Monday: Much colder with isolated snow | High: 28º

Tuesday: Some Sun! Near norm.| High: 40º

Wednesday: Few showers. Blustery. Gusts 15-25 mph. Falling temps to near 32 by late afternoon. | High: 39º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: