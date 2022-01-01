FORECAST: Soggy Start to 2022

CLEVELAND — Plan on a soggy Saturday as temps start the gradual drop from near 50 at 7am to near 40 degrees at 7pm. Widespread rain is likely by Saturday afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.
Rain will transition to a wintry mix late on Saturday and into Sunday. It will then be cold enough for scattered snow showers on Sunday. Plan on minor accumulations (1-3'') and a few slick spots on the streets to wrap up the weekend. Winds Sunday will gust above 25 mph. Stay warm - temperatures will be around freezing on Sunday and even colder on Monday!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Foggy & soggy start to NYD
- Soaked Saturday as temps fall during the day
- Scattered snow Sunday as Winter returns
- Much colder soon
DETAILED FORECAST
New Year's Day: Cloudy skies. Rain likely (heavy late afternoon). | High: 50º at 7am -> 40º by 7pm.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow. | High: 33º
Monday: Much colder with isolated snow | High: 28º
Tuesday: Some Sun! Near norm.| High: 40º
Wednesday: Few showers. Blustery. Gusts 15-25 mph. Falling temps to near 32 by late afternoon. | High: 39º
