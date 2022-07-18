CLEVELAND — We're SOAKED this morning. Thankfully it's only this morning. We're drying out and clearing out this afternoon with more warmth. We're back near 80 this afternoon. Should be closer to 90 tomorrow. That heat fuels a few storms Wednesday and again Friday into the weekend.

Have a great week!

What To Expect:

Rain tapering off through midday

Breezy but drier and warmer this afternoon

Drier and hotter Tuesday

90s likely Wednesday with some storms by late afternoon

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Seasonable with more rain & storms, esp. early. | High: 80

Tuesday: Drying out and getting warmer. | High: 88

Wednesday: Hotter temps. Spotty PM storms. | High: 91

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: