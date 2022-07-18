CLEVELAND — We're SOAKED this morning. Thankfully it's only this morning. We're drying out and clearing out this afternoon with more warmth. We're back near 80 this afternoon. Should be closer to 90 tomorrow. That heat fuels a few storms Wednesday and again Friday into the weekend.
What To Expect:
- Rain tapering off through midday
- Breezy but drier and warmer this afternoon
- Drier and hotter Tuesday
- 90s likely Wednesday with some storms by late afternoon
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Seasonable with more rain & storms, esp. early. | High: 80
Tuesday: Drying out and getting warmer. | High: 88
Wednesday: Hotter temps. Spotty PM storms. | High: 91
