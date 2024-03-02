FORECAST: Soggy Start to Weekend

CLEVELAND — We are waking up to soggy conditions this morning with foggy spots as well. Plan for lingering light rain showers this morning. Showers will gradually fade throughout the afternoon, lingering the longest in our eastern communities. Cloudy skies will struggle to clear during the afternoon. Highs will get stuck between 46 and 50 degrees. Sunday looks to feature more sun and even warmer temperatures in the 60s!
Monday is the pick day of next week as we see some sunshine again with even warmer high temperatures near 70!!
More scattered rain showers arrive Tuesday, with on-and-off rain possible through next Friday. Temperatures will stay above average, with highs in the 50s and 60s.
What To Expect:
- Few light showers early Saturday
- 40s for highs Saturday
- 60s return by Sunday
- Near 70º Monday
Daily Breakdown
Saturday: A few light showers early.| Temps: 48º
Sunday: Looking dry and warming up. | High: 63º
Monday: Even warmer with some sunshine. | High: 70º
Tuesday: Few showers. Still warm | High: 62º
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Temps fall.| High: 48º
