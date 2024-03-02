FORECAST: Soggy Start to Weekend

CLEVELAND — We are waking up to soggy conditions this morning with foggy spots as well. Plan for lingering light rain showers this morning. Showers will gradually fade throughout the afternoon, lingering the longest in our eastern communities. Cloudy skies will struggle to clear during the afternoon. Highs will get stuck between 46 and 50 degrees. Sunday looks to feature more sun and even warmer temperatures in the 60s!

Monday is the pick day of next week as we see some sunshine again with even warmer high temperatures near 70!!

More scattered rain showers arrive Tuesday, with on-and-off rain possible through next Friday. Temperatures will stay above average, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

What To Expect:

Few light showers early Saturday

40s for highs Saturday

60s return by Sunday

Near 70º Monday

Daily Breakdown

Saturday: A few light showers early.| Temps: 48º

Sunday: Looking dry and warming up. | High: 63º

Monday: Even warmer with some sunshine. | High: 70º

Tuesday: Few showers. Still warm | High: 62º

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Temps fall.| High: 48º

