FORECAST: Soggy Sunday

CLEVELAND — Low pressure moving thru the lower Ohio River Valley Sunday into Monday will bring the return of rain on Sunday. Rain chances look highest in the first half of the day. Plan for widespread showers Sunday morning into the early afternoon with showers gradually fading throughout the evening. Highs will still be mild with increasing winds.

Cooler air arrives on Monday following a cold front with more rain showers eventually changing to wet snowflakes. Lake effect snow will continue with much colder temperatures on Tuesday. Some accumulation will be possible, especially in the snowbelt.

What To Expect:

Soaked Sunday (especially early)

Falling temps

Rain to snow on Monday

Lake effect on Tuesday

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Rain likely. | High: 48º

Monday: Rain changing to snow. | High: 42º (Dropping into the 30s)

Tuesday: Lake effect snow | High: 30º

Wednesday: Drying out. | High: 42º

Thursday: Winter begins. Quiet and seasonable. | High: 43º

Friday: Few showers. | High: 45º

