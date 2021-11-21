FORECAST: Soggy Sunday Ahead For Browns Game

CLEVELAND — Rain is likely for your Sunday. Highs will top out in the middle 40s. Plan on wet weather at the Browns game so bring the poncho!
Cold front rolls through early tonight ushering in colder air to start our big Thanksgiving holiday week.
Few lake effect snow showers are possible Monday and Tuesday with minimal accumulation expected.
Thanksgiving is looking milder with temps near 50 and rain showers building in late.
Have a great holiday week and travel safely!
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Cool for Sunday in the 40s
- Steady rain rolls in today, especially for the afternoon
- Rain gear for the Browns Game
- Colder Monday & Tuesday with lake effect snow possible
- Warmer for Wednesday & Thanksgiving with rain late Thursday
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: Rain returns, widespread for the afternoon. Still cool.| High: 45º
Monday: Colder again. Windy. Lake Effect snow possible. | High: 35º
Tuesday: Lake effect ending early. Chilly. | High: 39º
Wednesday: Warmer & drier for a big travel day. | High: 50º
Thursday: Seasonable with rain developing late. | High: 49º
