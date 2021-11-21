Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Soggy Sunday Ahead For Browns Game

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland Weather from the Power of 5 weather team
7dayfcstweb.jpg
Posted at 8:54 AM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 08:54:38-05

CLEVELAND — Rain is likely for your Sunday. Highs will top out in the middle 40s. Plan on wet weather at the Browns game so bring the poncho!

Cold front rolls through early tonight ushering in colder air to start our big Thanksgiving holiday week.

Few lake effect snow showers are possible Monday and Tuesday with minimal accumulation expected.

Thanksgiving is looking milder with temps near 50 and rain showers building in late.

Have a great holiday week and travel safely!

FORECAST HEADLINE

  • Cool for Sunday in the 40s
  • Steady rain rolls in today, especially for the afternoon
  • Rain gear for the Browns Game
  • Colder Monday & Tuesday with lake effect snow possible
  • Warmer for Wednesday & Thanksgiving with rain late Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Rain returns, widespread for the afternoon. Still cool.| High: 45º

Monday: Colder again. Windy. Lake Effect snow possible. | High: 35º

Tuesday: Lake effect ending early. Chilly. | High: 39º

Wednesday: Warmer & drier for a big travel day. | High: 50º

Thursday: Seasonable with rain developing late. | High: 49º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018