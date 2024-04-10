FORECAST: Soggy today with even more rain ahead

CLEVELAND — More rain ahead. That seems to be the trend the rest of the week. Plan on some dry time through the middle of today but roads and the ground will still be wet. That means we may still need to run the wipers from time to time.

Our next round rolling in the evening and could be even more impactful. Widespread, steadier and at times, heavier rain likely overnight into Thursday. That's all followed by even heavier rain Thursday afternoon with thunder and isolated wind damage. The biggest concern will be flooding. Rivers and streams are already high. With more rain on the way I expect flood prone areas to be impacted.

Scattered rain will linger into the day on Friday, along with much cooler air. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s for the afternoon to wrap up the work week.

What To Expect:



Cloudy & wet Wednesday

Steady rain into Thursday

Flooding possible Thursday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Not as warm with some midday dry time.| High 64º

Thursday: Steady, heavy rain. Strong to Severe Storms. Flooding threat. | High 67º

Friday: Scattered light rain as temps steadily drop. | High 48º

Saturday: Sunshine returns! | High: 54º

