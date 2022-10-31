FORECAST: Soggy Trick or Treaters this evening

CLEVELAND — Soggy today but it's not a total washout. Plan on periods of rain, off and on through the day. Light rain mainly with a couple moderate bursts this afternoon. Despite the rain and clouds, temps still manage to warm up. We're in the middle 60s. Enjoy the mild air but plan on dodging light rain showers.
We'll keep the rain around through early Tuesday but that's it. We dry out and clear out and eventually warm up! We're in the 60s Wednesday with near 70 starting Thursday through the weekend!
Have a great one!
What To Expect:
- Scattered light rain for Halloween
- Rain tapers off Tuesday
- Big warmth late week
- More sunshine mid-week
Daily Breakdown:
Halloween: Scattered showers. Stays Mild. Light showers for Trick or treat and Browns Game.| High: 64º (Evening Temps in the 50s)
Tuesday: Scattered early light showers. Mild.| High: 64º
Wednesday: Drier & Warmer.| High: 66º
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Warm.| High: 69º
Friday: Partly cloudy. Warm.| High: 71º
Saturday: More clouds. Warm.| High: 69º
Sunday: Showers possible. Still warm.| High: 68º
