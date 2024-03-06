FORECAST: Soggy Wednesday with much cooler air settling in

CLEVELAND — Find the warm coat again for Wednesday and Thursday as the chilly air settles back in. High temperatures on both days will settle into the 40s during the afternoon. A few spots near Lake Erie may not make it out of the upper 30s during the day.

Thursday should be a bit milder...in the 40s north. Perhaps reaching the lower 50s in our southern counties... The 50s, perhaps.

More rain will arrive late Friday into Saturday. Sunday could even see a few wet snowflakes!

We will "Spring Forward" to Daylight Saving Time Sunday, March 10th at 2 AM, so you will need to set your clock an hour ahead Saturday before you head to bed. Sunsets will go from a little before 6:30 PM this week to a little before 7:30 PM next week (3/10).

What To Expect:



Early fog & drizzle Wednesday

Much cooler on Wednesday & Thursday

More rain late Friday & Saturday

A few snowflakes on Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Few showers and much cooler.| High: 42º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Cool.| High: 48º

Friday: Showers return late. Touch warmer.| High: 63º

Saturday: Rain likely.| High: 56º

Sunday: Few morning snowflakes.| High: 38º

