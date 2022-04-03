Watch
FORECAST: Soggy Week Ahead

Cleveland Weather from News 5
SUNDAY PLANNER
Posted at 8:15 AM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 10:25:19-04

CLEVELAND — Snow is likely early on Sunday and has resulted in a dusting to a slushy inch across Ne Ohio. It looks to dry out throughout the day on Sunday. Highs on Sunday reach up to the mid 40s by afternoon with blustery winds. Sunday night will be chilly and quiet with a few clouds.

The next week looks SOGGY! Expect several rounds of rain throughout the week with storms also possible by Wednesday evening and early Thursday.

Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Snowy Start
  • Drier later on Sunday
  • More rain Monday with a few flakes possible
  • Rain late Tuesday
  • Widespread rain and storms possible Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Rain and wet flakes - especially early. Breezy.| High: 45º

Monday: Cloudy with another round of rain/snow possible. | High: 49º

Tuesday: PM Rain likely. Warmer. | High: 59º

Wednesday: Rain increases. Even milder. Few Storms possible by evening.| High: 66º

