Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Splendid Sunday

marathon
wews
marathon
Posted at 8:38 AM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 09:20:10-04

CLEVELAND — It is a cool start to the day, but temperatures will warm up quickly! In fact, Sunday is our pick day of the weekend! After overnight lows in the 40s, Sunday temperatures recover nicely back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will stay dry all day with plenty of sunshine.

Then you can looks forward to dry weather for most of the next week. Plan for more clouds with seasonable temperatures on Monday. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out on Tuesday, but it will be mainly in our eastern communities.

A cold front sinks south on Wednesday. It does not look like there will be much moisture to work with, but a few showers will be possible. Plus, it looks to move through Wednesday morning which means our temperatures look to fall throughout the day on Wednesday. I have had to lower the temperatures in the middle of the week into the 60s, but it looks like we rebound before Memorial Day Weekend.

What To Expect:

  • Cool start to your Sunday
  • Bright & seasonable Sunday Afternoon
  • Warm and dry next week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Bright & seasonable. | High: 74°

Monday: Sunny & nice. | High: 73º

Tuesday: Looking good.| High: 77°

Wednesday: Warming up. | High: 79°

Thursday: Cooler. | High: 70º

Friday: Warming again. | High: 74º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018