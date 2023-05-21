FORECAST: Splendid Sunday

CLEVELAND — It is a cool start to the day, but temperatures will warm up quickly! In fact, Sunday is our pick day of the weekend! After overnight lows in the 40s, Sunday temperatures recover nicely back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will stay dry all day with plenty of sunshine.

Then you can looks forward to dry weather for most of the next week. Plan for more clouds with seasonable temperatures on Monday. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out on Tuesday, but it will be mainly in our eastern communities.

A cold front sinks south on Wednesday. It does not look like there will be much moisture to work with, but a few showers will be possible. Plus, it looks to move through Wednesday morning which means our temperatures look to fall throughout the day on Wednesday. I have had to lower the temperatures in the middle of the week into the 60s, but it looks like we rebound before Memorial Day Weekend.

What To Expect:

Cool start to your Sunday

Bright & seasonable Sunday Afternoon

Warm and dry next week



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Bright & seasonable. | High: 74°

Monday: Sunny & nice. | High: 73º

Tuesday: Looking good.| High: 77°

Wednesday: Warming up. | High: 79°

Thursday: Cooler. | High: 70º

Friday: Warming again. | High: 74º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter