FORECAST: Spotty Storms and Heating Up

CLEVELAND — More hit or miss storm chances will return during the afternoon and evening on Sunday. Coverage will be a bit more than yesterday, with help from an upper level disturbance moving through the region. Temperatures will be a touch warmer as well, as highs top off in the low to mid 80s.

On-and-off storm chances continue into next week, along with a warm-up! Temps AND humidity climb over the next several days. It looks like 90s will be possible and it could feel like the mid to upper 90s!!

What To Expect:

Hit or Miss Storms on Sunday

On and off storm chances for day

Heating up

Heading toward 90 degrees

Don't forget the humidity climbs too!

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Touch warmer. Hit or miss storms. | High: 84º

Monday: T-showers possible. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Better shot at t-storms. | High: 87º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Heating up. | High: 88º

Thursday: Hot & muggy. Few t-showers. Hot! | High: 91º

Friday: PM thunderstorms. | High: 89º

