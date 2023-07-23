FORECAST: Spotty Storms and Heating Up

CLEVELAND — More hit or miss storm chances will return during the afternoon and evening on Sunday. Coverage will be a bit more than yesterday, with help from an upper level disturbance moving through the region. Temperatures will be a touch warmer as well, as highs top off in the low to mid 80s.
On-and-off storm chances continue into next week, along with a warm-up! Temps AND humidity climb over the next several days. It looks like 90s will be possible and it could feel like the mid to upper 90s!!
What To Expect:
- Hit or Miss Storms on Sunday
- On and off storm chances for day
- Heating up
- Heading toward 90 degrees
- Don't forget the humidity climbs too!
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Touch warmer. Hit or miss storms. | High: 84º
Monday: T-showers possible. | High: 84º
Tuesday: Better shot at t-storms. | High: 87º
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Heating up. | High: 88º
Thursday: Hot & muggy. Few t-showers. Hot! | High: 91º
Friday: PM thunderstorms. | High: 89º
