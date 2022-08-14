FORECAST: Spotty Sunday Showers

CLEVELAND — We are getting a break from summer heat & humidity. Cooler, MUCH more comfortable air will continue! Highs in the 70s will be the rule for the rest of the weekend and most of next week with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

On and off rain is likely on Sunday, especially in our southern and western communities. Plan for cooler temperatures in the low to mid 70s and cloudy skies. Severe weather is not expected but a few rumbles of thunder will possible Sunday. A couple showers will stick around Monday & Tuesday.

Wednesday through Friday, isolated rain will be possible but most of the day should be dry. Temperatures will remain a bit cool for August with high temps in the middle to upper 70s through Thursday. We finally start heating up late next week with 80s returning.

What To Expect:

Pleasant temps as we move through the rest of the weekend

Feeling great next week as below normal temps continue

Showers increase late Saturday & Sunday morning

Below average temps continue

More showers Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday, but coverage should be limited



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: More clouds with scattered showers. | High: 74º

Monday: Few showers with plenty of dry time. | High: 77º

Tuesday: Few showers. Feeling great. | High: 77º

Wednesday: Few showers. Stays pleasant. | High: 78º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: