FORECAST: Spotty Sunday Showers

CLEVELAND — We are getting a break from summer heat & humidity. Cooler, MUCH more comfortable air will continue! Highs in the 70s will be the rule for the rest of the weekend and most of next week with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.
On and off rain is likely on Sunday, especially in our southern and western communities. Plan for cooler temperatures in the low to mid 70s and cloudy skies. Severe weather is not expected but a few rumbles of thunder will possible Sunday. A couple showers will stick around Monday & Tuesday.
Wednesday through Friday, isolated rain will be possible but most of the day should be dry. Temperatures will remain a bit cool for August with high temps in the middle to upper 70s through Thursday. We finally start heating up late next week with 80s returning.
What To Expect:
- Pleasant temps as we move through the rest of the weekend
- Feeling great next week as below normal temps continue
- Showers increase late Saturday & Sunday morning
- Below average temps continue
- More showers Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday, but coverage should be limited
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: More clouds with scattered showers. | High: 74º
Monday: Few showers with plenty of dry time. | High: 77º
Tuesday: Few showers. Feeling great. | High: 77º
Wednesday: Few showers. Stays pleasant. | High: 78º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter