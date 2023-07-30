FORECAST: Spotty T-Showers for Sunday

CLEVELAND — It is a much quieter, cooler and less humid start to your Sunday. However, the rain/storm chance is not zero for today. Storms chances will be isolated to few, mainly Sunday afternoon, thanks to an upper level disturbance moving through Ohio. Severe weather is not expected, but we will be watching for periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Temperatures will be cooler, as highs only top off in the upper 70s - that is cool for the end of July!

Rain chances will be very slim to begin the new work week, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s by mid to late week, with rain chances increasing by the end of the week

What To Expect:

Spotty lingering t-showers Sunday PM

Less heat & humidity

Below avg. temps through mid week

Hit & Miss Rain Chances

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Less humid and cooler. Few PM T-showers.| High: 77º

Monday: Isolated t-shower. Below average. | High: 78º

Tuesday: Isolated t-shower. Cool for August. | High: 79º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Cool for August. | High: 80º

Thursday: Few storms. Touch warmer. | High: 83º

Friday: Few storms. | High: 80º

