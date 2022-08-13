FORECAST: Spotty weekend showers

CLEVELAND — We are getting a break from summer heat & humidity. Cooler, MUCH more comfortable air is here! Highs in the 70s will be the rule for the weekend and most of next week with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Enjoy the break from the intense heat and humidity!

This weekend we won't have to worry about much. Plan on some sunshine early on Saturday with cool temperatures. Clouds will increase ahead of a few showers that return Saturday evening and continue into Sunday. There could be a brief rumble of thunder but severe weather is not expected.

Below normal temperatures will prevail next week with a few smaller chances for rain. Make sure you're staying up to date on the forecast as you make your plans.

What To Expect:

Pleasant temps as we move into the weekend

Much less humid and brighter

Feeling great next week as below normal temps continue

Few showers return late Saturday & Sunday

Below average temps continue



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: More clouds, Few showers by evening. | High: 79º

Sunday: More clouds with a shot at T-showers. | High: 76º

Monday: Isolated showers with plenty of dry time. | High: 77º

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Feeling great. | High: 78º

Wednesday: Few showers. Stays pleasant. | High: 79º

