FORECAST: Spring-like break from the February cold

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a warm Wednesday! High temperatures between 55 & 60 degrees should be easily achievable on Wednesday as a warmer flow of air slides in from the south. Look for a lot of morning sunshine before clouds move in during the afternoon.

Rain rolls back in Wednesday night and stays through Thursday with highs near 50. A strong cold front will usher in colder air beginning Friday, and that winter chill lingers through Saturday. Plan on a slim shot at a few snow showers on Friday afternoon and isolated snow flurries on Saturday as even colder air settles in.

What To Expect:



Incredibly gorgeous Wednesday

Soaked Thursday

Cold returns Friday & Saturday

Daily Breakdown

Wednesday: More clouds but breezy & warm. | High: 60º

Thursday: Scattered rain showers. | High: 50°

Friday: More seasonable with a SLIM shot at PM snow. | High: 38º

Saturday: Cold & breezy with a few flurries. | High: 31º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Milder. | High: 50º

