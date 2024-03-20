FORECAST: Springing back to winter

CLEVELAND — Grab the winter coats! Temps are dropping all day and rain is changing to snow. That means roads are wet but ok this morning, wet and potentially icy later today. Gusts over 30mph will drop wind chills into the teens and 20s. Plan for a quick return to winter.

We're drier Thursday but even colder. Frigid morning temps only rebounding back to near freezing by the afternoon. Friday is warmer but wetter late.

What To Expect:



Cold & windy Wednesday

Lake effect snow Wednesday

Several shots of cold air ahead

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Cold & windy with scattered snow showers as temps dive.| High: 35º

Thursday: Partly cloudy and even colder. | High: 32º

Friday: Rain returning late before changing to snow overnight. | High: 47º

Saturday: Lingering flakes. Mostly cloudy. | High: 37º

