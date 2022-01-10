FORECAST: Starting the week with Winter Weather Advisories and lake effect snow

CLEVELAND — A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties until 4 am Tuesday. Check out hte map above for the latest on snow expected through Tuesday morning.
In addition to the snow, cold is a big focus. We're stuck near 20º all day with wind chills in the single digits. Brutal cold today. Tonight, we're even colder. Less wind and some breaks in the clouds deck should allow spots away from the lake and away from the cities to dip into the single digits.
We're drying out Tuesday morning but temps are staying cold. Another afternoon in the 20s likely before our next brief thaw. Wednesday and Thursday look much warmer with 30s/40s. But that's in. Temps drop quickly again to end the work week and head into the weekend
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Lake effect snow
- Stuck in the teens and 20s today & Tuesday
- Closer to the norm mid-week
- Another arctic blast late week
DETAILED FORECAST
Monday: Colder again with lake effect snow. 2" - 4" possible for parts of snowbelt. | High: 20º
Tuesday: Lake effect snow ending but the cold is here to stay. | High: 23º
Wednesday: Mainly dry with a nice thaw expected. | High: 39º
